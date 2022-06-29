National Kite Boarding Championships: Dylan Fernandes takes lead, Katya Saini maintains pole position on Day 2

Tuticorin, June 29: Dylan Fernandes of Aqua Outback leaped to take the lead with a consistent performance in all four races in the men's category on Day 2 while Katya Saini of Aqua Outback maintained her lead in the women's category after the conclusion of races on Day 2 in the 3rd edition of the All-India KiteBoarding Championships held here at the Veppalodai Beach on Wednesday (June 29).

Dylan who had finished third on Day-1 overtook Arjun Motha of Aqua Outback and Jehan Hoshi Driver of Quest Adventure Sports Academy who had finished on top of Day 1. Dylan finished the day with a total net score of 8.0 while Arjun and Jehan finished with 16.0 and 17.0 respectively. Phillipe Dartnell, Jothi Basu, and Sunil Rajani maintained their 4th, 5th, and 6th positions respectively from Day 1.

"I was confident of taking the lead today even after getting a penalty on Day 1 because my rhythm was good and I was able to kiteboard consistently", said Dylan after the Day 2 races.

