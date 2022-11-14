National Sports Award 2022: Full list of winners; Sharath Kamal to receive Khel Ratna on Nov 30

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Sports Ministry on Monday (November 14) announced the winners of the National Sports Awards for this year. Star India table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal has been chosen for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country's highest sporting honour.

The ace paddler - who is the lone Khel Ratna award recipient this year - will be conferred with the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu on November 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sharath Kamal won a gold medal in the singles in Commonwealth Games 2022 apart from winning silver medals in men's and mixed doubles categories.

Apart from Sharath Kamal, 25 top athletes from the country, including ace badminton players Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy and world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, have been nominated for the Arjuna Award. Athletes Eldhose Paul and Avinash Sable - who made the country proud by winning the gold medals in Commonwealth Games 2022 - will also receive the Arjuna Award.

The awardees will receive their awards from the President at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Jiwanjot Singh Teja (Archery), Mohammad Ali Qamar (Boxing), Suma Siddharth Shirur (Para shooting) and Sujeet Maan (Wrestling) have been nominated for the ​Dronacharya Award in the regular category, while Dinesh Jawahar Lad (Cricket), Bimal Prafulla Ghosh (Football) and Raj Singh will receive the recognition in the lifetime category.

Ashwini Akkunji C (Athletics), Dharamvir Singh (Hockey), B C Suresh (Kabaddi) and Nir Bahadur Gurung (Para Athletics) will get the Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement in sports and games.

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar

TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited will receive the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022 for identification and nurturing of budding and young talent, while Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association have been nominated for encouragement to sports through corporate social responsibility and sports for development respectively.

Full List of awardees:

​Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal.

​Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2022:

Seema Punia (Athletics), Eldhose Paul (Athletics), Avinash Mukund Sable (Athletics), Lakshya Sen (Badminton), HS Prannoy (Badminton), Amit (Boxing), Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni (Chess), R Praggnanandhaa (Chess), Deep Grace Ekka (Hockey), Shushila Devi (Judo), Sakshi Kumari (Kabaddi), Nayan Moni Saikia (Lawn Bowl), Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar (Mallakhamb), Elavenil Valarivan (Shooting), Omprakash Mitharval (Shooting), Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis), Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting), Anshu (Wrestling), Sarita (Wrestling), Parveen (Wushu), Manasi Girishchandra Joshi (Para Badminton), Tarun Dhillon (Para Badminton), Swapnil Sanjay Patil (Para Swimming), Jerlin Anika J (Deaf Badminton).

​Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2022 Regular Category:

Jiwanjot Singh Teja (Archery), Mohammad Ali Qamar (Boxing), Suma Siddharth Shirur (Para Shooting), Sujeet Maan (Wrestling).

Lifetime Category: Dinesh Jawahar Lad (Cricket), Bimal Prafulla Ghosh (Football), Raj Singh (Wrestling).

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games 2022: Ashwini Akkunji C (Athletics), Dharamvir Singh (Hockey), B C Suresh (Kabaddi), Nir Bahadur Gurung (Para Athletics). ​

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022: TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association. ​

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.