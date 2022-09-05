Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Final: Javelin Throw Finalists, Date, Time in India, Live Streaming Info

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will look to create further history when he takes the field later this week in the Diamond League 2022 Final Weltklasse in Zurich.

Chopra, who became the first track & field athlete from India to win an Olympic gold last year, also became the first from the country to win the Diamond League meet title last week in Lausanne.

The 24-year-old also sealed his first-ever Diamond League grand final spot by winning the meet in Lausanne on August 26. Chopra clinched the first spot in Zurich with his very first attempt, registering a distance of 89.08m.

The top six after the Lausanne leg qualified for Zurich Finals. Chopra finished in fourth spot in the standings with 15 points. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch remained top with 27 points, followed by Julian Weber (19 points) of Germany and Anderson Peters of Grenada (16 points).

Although the world champion Peters finished third in the standings, the Grenadian's name is not included in the entry list for the final. Peters did not compete in Lausanne as well as he was recovering from an injury after he was assaulted inside a boat in his country earlier this month.

USA's Curtis Thompson and Latvia's Patriks Gailums also qualified for Zurich Finals. And currently, Leandro Ramos has also been included in the entry list.

Earlier, in June's Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Chopra finished second with his personal best throw of 89.94m. Chopra will now aim to break the 90m barrier and clinch the title in Zurich.

Here is a look at the Diamond League 2022 Final javelin throw entry list, date, timing and live streaming information for Neeraj Chopra event in Zurich:

Diamond League 2022 Final Javelin Throw Entry List

Athlete Country Season Best Personal Best Neerja Chopra India 89.94m 89.94m Patriks Gailums Latvia 83.65m 83.65m Leandro Ramos Portugal 84.78m 84.78m Curtis Thompson USA 87.70m 87.70m Jakub Vadlejch Czech Republic 90.88m 90.88m Julian Weber Germany 89.54m 89.54m

Diamond League 2022 Final date, time and telecast information

When and where is the Diamond League 2022 Final taking place?

The Diamond League 2022 Final will take place on Wednesday (September 7) and Thursday (September 8) at the Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

When will Neeraj Chopra be competing in the Diamond League 2022 Final in Zurich?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in the Diamond League is scheduled to take place on Thursday (September 8).

What time does Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Final in Zurich start?

The javelin throw event of Diamond League 2022 Final is scheduled to start at 8:20 PM Local Time (11:50 PM IST) on Thursday (September 8).

Which TV channel will show the Diamond League 2022 Final in India?

VIACOM18 hold the broadcast rights for Diamond League in India with Sports 18-1 channel being the destination for fans to watch the event live on Thursday (September 8), starting from 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Diamond League 2022 Final online in India?

The Diamond League 2022 Final can be live streamed using the VOOTSelect app or website.