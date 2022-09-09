Neeraj Chopra lifts Diamond League 2022 title with a throw of 88.44m in the final in Zurich, creates history

Zurich, Sep 9: India's golden boy and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra continued his dream run as he won the prestigious Diamond League finals title here in Zurich on Thursday (September 8).

The reigning Olympic champion topped the podium with this throw of 88.44 meters which he threw in his second attempt in the finals and created history. Chopra thus became the first Indian athlete to win the Diamond League finals.

After his first attempt turned out to be a foul, the 24-year-old star athlete came back strongly to touch 88.44 meters in his second throw and none of his competitors could breach that mark. In his third attempt, the Indian achieved 88.00 m while his fourth throw travelled a distance of 86.11 m. Neeraj threw 87.00m and 83.60m in his fifth and sixth attempts and showed good consistency.

Czech Republic's star athlete Jakub Vadlejch came second with his throw of 86.94 meters while Julian Weber of Germany came third with 83.73 m.

Earlier last month, Chopra - who missed the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to a groin injury - returned to action in style as he emerged as the top performer and won in the Diamond League 2022 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

He finished at the top of the competition with his throw of 89.08 meters while Vadlejch finished second with a throw of 85.88m. USA's Curtis Thompson was third with his best throw of the evening of 83.73m.

Chopra had been showing a lot of improvement right from the start of the season and his hard work and preparations bore fruits as he ended up winning the Diamond League 2022. He will, however, look to achieve the 90-meter mark, something that has been on his radar for quite some time.