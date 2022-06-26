Neeraj Chopra Medals List: Awards Won, 2022 Schedule and Season Best Throws


The golden boy of India Neeraj Chopra became the first track and field athlete from the country to clinch an Olympic gold last year in javelin throw, increasing hopes of billions of people of him landing a gold whenever he takes the field.

Before the Tokyo 2020 gold, the Indian javelin thrower had clinched the yellow metal in the 2018 Asian Games and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. As it stands, Neeraj has won 19 medals in junior and senior levels representing India, including an impressive 12 golds.

The 24-year-old has also been bestowed with national awards for his performance over the years. In 2018, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award, while he was also given the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awards later.

An 87.58 throw won him the gold in Tokyo last year. Neeraj has achieved his personal best throw of 89.94 recently and carried that form into the World Championships 2022. Now, the reigning Olympic champion will look to win second successive gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022.

Apart from the CWG and Worlds, Neeraj could also be in action in a few more events later this year. Now, we take a look at his schedule for 2022, awards, medals won so far representing India and more.

Neeraj Chopra Medals Won List
YearEventMedalThrow in Metres (m)
2016South Asian GamesGold82.23 m
2016Asian Junior ChampionshipsSilver77.60 m
2016World U20 ChampionshipsGold86.48 m
2017Asian Grand Prix SeriesSilver82.11 m
2017Asian Grand Prix SeriesSilver83.32 m
2017Asian Grand Prix SeriesBronze79.90 m
2017Asian ChampionshipsGold85.23 m
2018Offenburg Speerwurf MeetingSilver82.80 m
2018Commonwealth GamesGold86.47 m
2018Sotteville Athletics MeetGold85.17 m
2018Savo GamesGold85.69 m
2018Asian GamesGold88.06 m
2020Athletics Central North West League Meet (qualification for Olympics)Gold87.86 m
2021Meeting Cidade de LisboaGold83.18 m
2021Folksam Grand PrixGold80.96 m
2021Kuortane GamesBronze86.79 m
2021Olympic GamesGold87.58 m
2022Paavo Nurmi GamesSilver89.30 m
2022Kuortane GamesGold86.69 m
Neeraj Chopra National Awards

Arjuna Award - 2018

Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) - 2020

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award - 2021

Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) - 2022

Padma Shri - 2022

Neeraj Chopra Schedule and Results of 2022
Date(s)EventFinish/MedalThrow in Metres (m)
June 14Turku Paavo Nurmi Games2nd/Silver89.30 m
June 18Kuortane Games1st/Gold86.69 m
June 30Stockholm Diamond League2nd89.94 m
July 22World Championships 2022 (Qualification)1st88.39m
July 24World Championships 2022 (Final)
August 5 to August 8Commonwealth Games 2022
August 10Monaco Diamond League
August 26Lausanne Diamond League
September 7 to 8Diamond League Final (If Qualified)
Neeraj Chopra Season Best Throws
SeasonBest Throw in Metres (m)
201369.66 m
201470.19 m
201581.04 m
201686.48 m
201785.63 m
201888.06 m
202087.86 m
202188.07 m
202289.94 m

Published On June 26, 2022

