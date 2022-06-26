Neeraj Chopra Medals List: Awards Won, 2022 Schedule and Season Best Throws

The golden boy of India Neeraj Chopra became the first track and field athlete from the country to clinch an Olympic gold last year in javelin throw, increasing hopes of billions of people of him landing a gold whenever he takes the field.

Before the Tokyo 2020 gold, the Indian javelin thrower had clinched the yellow metal in the 2018 Asian Games and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. As it stands, Neeraj has won 19 medals in junior and senior levels representing India, including an impressive 12 golds.

The 24-year-old has also been bestowed with national awards for his performance over the years. In 2018, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award, while he was also given the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awards later.

An 87.58 throw won him the gold in Tokyo last year. Neeraj has achieved his personal best throw of 89.94 recently and carried that form into the World Championships 2022. Now, the reigning Olympic champion will look to win second successive gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022.

Apart from the CWG and Worlds, Neeraj could also be in action in a few more events later this year. Now, we take a look at his schedule for 2022, awards, medals won so far representing India and more.

