Neeraj Chopra Schedule 2022: India javelin thrower gears up for World Athletics Championship, CWG

1 Neeraj Chopra on preparation

Neeraj said his preparations are well on track for the two big events and the level of confidence is high as well.

“The preparation has been good and my confidence level is high. In the three events I participated in, I had done two personal best and won one. I have been consistent in my three performances,” Chopra said during a virtual media interaction on Wednesday (July 13).

2 Neeraj Chopra’s aim

His aim is quite clear, go pas the 90M mark in the upcoming events.

“I can do better and get past the 90m mark, it was just 6cm short of the 90m mark at the Stockholm Diamond League. So, hopefully, I can do my best in the World Championships.”

3 Neeraj on mental preparation

When asked about his mental preparation, Chopra said, “I will go with the same mindset I had in Tokyo, with a relaxed mind. I will give my best, that is the only thing, I am not putting pressure on myself.”

“I am not taking the qualification round lightly, I have learned that from London in 2017. At that time I did not have much international experience. I thought I would do 83m (the qualification mark in 2017) but failed to do it.

“If you don’t do well in the qualification round and if you can’t qualify for the final round, there is no point. I have to be focussed and give my best during qualification round also,” he added.

4 Neeraj’s Schedule in 2022

July 15 to 24 - World Athletics Championships 2022

July 28 to August 8 - Commonwealth Games 2022

August 10 - Monaco Diamond League

August 26 - Lausanne Diamond League

September 7 to 8 - Diamond League final (if he qualifies).