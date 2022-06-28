India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be in javelin throw action at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 - BAUHAUS-galan on Thursday (June 30) at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Stockholm, Sweden.

Neeraj, who won a historic gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020, broke his own national record with a throw of 89.30 meter at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 14, but that effort landed him only a silver.

However, four days later on June 18, the 24-year-old Neeraj won his first medal of the season at the Kuortane Games in Finland with a throw of 86.69m. Now, he looks to secure his first medal at the Diamond League.

In Stockholm, Neeraj will be up against the two other Tokyo Olympic medallists Jakub Vadlejch (silver) and Vitezslav Vesely (bronze), while the strong field also includes Germany's Julian Weber and Finland's Oliver Helander.

Here we take a look at the Neeraj Chopra's Stockholm Diamond League 2022 event date, timing, fellow competitors, live streaming and telecast information:

When is Stockholm Diamond League 2022 - BAUHAUS-galan taking place?

The Diamond League in Stockholm is scheduled for a one-day event on Thursday (June 30). Due to time difference, the event may take place in the early hours of Friday (July 1) in India.

What time is Stockholm Diamond League 2022 - BAUHAUS-galan starting?

The one-day event is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday (June 30). Javelin Throw is the 11th event scheduled for the day and will start after midnight in India.

When and Where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in India?

Catch all the action of Diamond League 2022 - Stockholm - BAUHAUS-galan on Friday (July 1) after 1 AM IST LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18 1 SD & HD, while one can also live stream the event via VOOTSelect (subscription required).

Stockholm Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw List of Participants