New youngest UFC fighter wants title by 20 after impressing Dana White

Las Vegas, September 21: Raul Rosas Jr., the UFC's new youngest fighter, has outlined his aim to become a champion by the time he is 20.

The Mexican bantamweight fighter is only 17 but defeated Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision on Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday (September 20).

Rosas was offered a deal by White before the end of the show to make him the youngest contracted fighter in the UFC's history. And speaking afterwards, Rosas revealed his intention to secure a belt as soon as possible.

"I'm the new king in here, so I'm coming for that belt now," he said. "Respect to everybody, but I'm going to be champion when I'm 20, or even earlier. Nobody is going to stop me."

The youngest UFC champion to date is legendary light-heavyweight fighter Jon Jones, who captured his belt in 2011, aged 23, when he defeated Brazilian Mauricio Rua by technical knockout.

Rosas could also become the youngest person to fight in the UFC should he compete in the next 216 days, taking that record from Dan Lauzon (18 years, 198 days).

It seems the teenager has no plays to slow any time soon, adding: "I'm ready to fight every week, every month – all gas, no breaks.

"I'll rest when I'm retired, when I'm old, but right now we are just getting started."

Rosas is unbeaten in his six professional fights so far, with his debut bout only taking place in November last year. His bout on Tuesday was his first to go the distance, with all previous bouts finishing via submission or TKO.

White, the UFC president, was certainly enthused by what he saw.

"I've never seen anything like it," he said. "He's absolutely, positively talented. He's special, he's different."