Nong-O Gaiyanghadao expects grueling ONE World title defense against Liam Harrison

Bengaluru, July 1: ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has remained immaculate throughout his ONE Championship career. In fact, his latest triumph against Felipe Lobo at ONE X has given him eight victories inside the ONE Circle.

Moreover, since winning the title against Han Zi Hao at ONE: Clash of Legends back in February 2019, the Thai star has defended the belt five times. But his sixth defense might be the toughest to date as Nong-O is set to face English striker Liam Harrison.

"Hitman" earned his title opportunity in an epic come-from-behind victory against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156. The veteran fighter ended the contest with three consecutive knockdowns in the first round after Muangthai knocked him down twice.

While Harrison is a threat to Nong-O's reign, these heavy strikers have mutual respect. The Bad Company representative named Nong-O as one of his inspirations. Likewise, the competitor from Evolve MMA fancies Harrison's style and even recalled their first meeting.

"It might seem ridiculous to say that my favorite Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer is Liam Harrison, my next challenger. I've been following him for quite a long time.

"I love his style. His fights are always exciting and fun to watch. Also, he is a good guy in the Circle. He doesn't take advantage of his opponents," the 35-year-old ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion said.

"I first met him at the [ONE Elite Retreat] in Phuket. He walked up to greet me. I still didn't know him at that time, so I introduced myself. I said, 'My name is Nong-O.' And he said, 'Oh, I know you well!' I was quite surprised that he recognized me. Since then, we have started to talk whenever we meet at ONE [events]. I respect him so much."

Nong-O went further by saying that Harrison is the most dangerous opponent he will ever face among non-Thai fighters. What makes him a gritty challenger is that he can read opponents and recover quickly from knockdowns.

Aside from his fight IQ, Harrison has a vast array of weapons and the power to knock down opponents with a single strike. Nong-O will be looking for those punches and kicks when they face each other.

But Harrison might share the same sentiments given the champion's punishing strikes. Therefore, Nong-O doesn't see their contest going the distance.

"For our World Title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let's see who will do better," Nong-O said.

"Liam, I will go all out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well because I'm about to knock you out, for sure."

ONE Championship returns to action with ONE 159 on July 22. Two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder will defend the ONE Middleweight World Championship against Vitaly Bigdash.

Also, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd takes on WBC Muay Thai World Champion Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Title.

Source: Media Release