ONE 160: Christian Lee plans to take out Ok Rae Yoon quick in their rematch

Bengaluru, August 3: Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee has planned to finish his rematch with current title holder Ok Rae Yoon quickly when the pair face off in ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee.

Lee knows that it will only be a matter of time before he regains the belt he once possessed. He will now have a chance to re-capture the ONE Lightweight crown in his rematch on August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Singaporean-American still claims that he won their first encounter. However, protesting the loss won't reverse the unanimous decision that went in Ok's favor. Though he will be coming in as the challenger, Lee feels that he will be the favorite in this match.

"If you look at ONE Championship's scoring criteria, I won in every area. If we go on near finish and you go on the damage done, I broke his orbital in the first round, dropped him big in the third round, and came close to getting two submissions. That speaks for itself," Lee said.

"The only credit I give him is being able to last all five rounds and having the cardio to keep a good pace throughout all five rounds. So, in my opinion, I still won the fight, but I'm not going to go into the [rematch] with the same game plan."

This time, "The Warrior" doesn't want to leave the decision to the judges. He would like to score an emphatic victory to sit on the ONE lightweight throne yet again. With 14 finishes in 15 mixed martial arts fights, he has the skill to make that happen.

Likewise, winning via decision will also elicit questions from combat sports fans. Lee wants to erase all doubts via a convincing victory over Ok. But for that to happen, he must deal with Ok's durability, which allowed him to withstand Lee's attacks during their first showdown.

"I believe that I'm going to win this fight. If it is a close decision, I can see how they can set up a trilogy fight, but if the fight goes how I plan on it going - I'm going to take him out quick and finish him - then there's going to be no need for a rematch," Lee said.

Aside from the Ok vs. Lee rematch, ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le will also defend the title against top-ranked contender Tang Kai.

Source: Media Release