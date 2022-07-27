ONE 160: Ok Rae Yoon aims for validation with another victory over Christian Lee

Bengaluru, July 27: No one can take away the fact that Ok Rae Yoon defeated Christian Lee to become the ONE Lightweight World Champion. However, many fans and Lee himself thought the outcome should've been different.

Nonetheless, the two will battle for the ONE Lightweight World Title in the main event of ONE 160 on 26 August at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The South Korean said in an Instagram post: "I will think of this as another start of my career. [I will] stay humble and defend my title next."

But who would have thought he would defend the belt against the man he defeated at ONE: REVOLUTION in September 2021 so soon.

While Lee maintains that he won their first fight, the judges gave the Team Mad representative a unanimous decision victory. However, Ok did not become a ONE World Champion without going through some tough opponents.

Aside from Lee, he has defeated former ONE Featherweight World Champion Marat Gafurov and mixed martial arts icon Eddie Alvarez by unanimous decision wins, setting up his first battle with Lee.

This time, the American challenger wants to take back the crown he thinks is rightfully his. But for Ok to retain the title, he should maintain the game plan he executed in their first encounter.

Aside from using his stand-up, he must keep an eye on Lee's submission attempts. After all, the grappling game nearly cost Ok the fight last time.

But no matter what Lee throws at him, Ok has a tireless motor that allows him to keep going despite unfavorable situations. His chin can also withstand heavy punches, as proven in his fights with Lee and Alvarez.

All-in-all, if Ok gets another win over Lee on August 26, one things for certain - the doubters will have to remain silent this time around. Ok vs. Lee II and ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will air live on 26 and 27 August, respectively.

Source: Media Release