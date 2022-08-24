The ONE Championships presents the 11th event of 2022 during this week in the form of ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee 2 which will be headlined by a two title bouts and one alternate bout in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight grand prix.

ONE 160 will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Friday (August 26). In fact, there will be two events during this week as ONE makes it's debut on Prime Video.

The main event of ONE 160 will see ONE Lightweight Champion Ok Rae Yoon defend his title in a rematch against former champion Christian Lee, while Thanh Le will defend the ONE Featherweight belt against Tang Kai in the co-main event.

The main card will also feature a ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix alternate bout between Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Shrezod Kabutov. Plus, Rittewada Petchyindee faces Saemapetch Fairtex in a bantamweight muay thai bout.

Also, Amir Khan meets Keanu Subba in a featherweight bout, and Paul Elliot faces Martin Batur in a heavyweight bout in the main card opener.

The lead card is of Indian interest as Kantharaj Agasa is set to enter the circle to face Brazil's Thales Nakassu in a flyweight bout. Plus, Renato Canuto meets Tommy Langaker in a lightweight submission grappling bout.

ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee 2 Card

Main Card

1. ONE Lightweight Championship Bout: Ok Rae Yoon (c) vs. Christian Lee

2. ONE Featherweight Championship Bout: Thanh Le (c) vs. Tang Kai

3. ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix Alternate Bout: Shrezon Kabutov vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon

4. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Rittewada Petchyindee vs. Saempetch Fairtex

5. Featherweight Bout: Amir Khan vs. Keanu Subba

6. Heavyweight Bout: Paul Elliot vs. Martin Butar

Lead Card

1. Flyweight Bout: Thales Nakassu vs. Kantharaj Agasa

2. Lightweight Submission Grappling Bout: Renato Canuto vs. Tommy Langaker

ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee 2 - Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee 2 on Friday, August 26 via Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1, starting with the lead card at 4 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST.