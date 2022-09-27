The ONE Championships presents the 13th event of 2022 during this week in the form of ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Thursday (September 29).

ONE 161 will be headlined by a title fight and also feature two semifinals of the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix as the event builds up to the weekend's second Prime Video event - ONE Fight Night 2 or ONE on Prime Video 2.

The main event of ONE 161 will see ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee defend his title against Tawanchai PK. Saenchai.

The co-main event will feature two ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinals as reigning ONE Light Heavyweight champion Roman Kryklia faces Guto Inocente, and Iraj Azizpour meets Bruno Chaves.

Also on the main card, Indian wrestling sensation Ritu Phogat makes her much-awaited return to the circle to take on Tiffany Teo in a women's atomweight bout. Plus, lightweights Zhang Lipeng and Saygid Izagakhmaev face each other.

In the main card opener, Yuya Wakamatsu takes on Wang Shuo in flyweight bout after Capitan Petchyindee and Alaverdi Ramazanov face off in one of three bantamweight muay thai bouts on the lead card, which also features a submission grappling bout as well as two MMA bouts.

Here is a look at what's in-store for ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai:

ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai Fight Card

Main Card

1. ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship: Petchmorakot Petchyindee (c) vs. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai

2. Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinal Bout: Roman Kryklia vs. Guto Inocente

3. Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinal Bout: Iraj Azizpour vs. Bruno Chaves

4. Lightweight Bout: Zhang Lipeng vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev

5. Women's Atomweight Bout: Ritu Phogat vs. Tiffany Teo

6. Flyweight Bout: Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Wang Shuo

Lead Card

1. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Capitan Petchyindee vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov

2. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Sangmanee PK.Saenchai vs. Zhang Chenglong

3. Heavyweight Bout: Oumar Kane vs. Batradz Gazzaev

4. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Ferrari Fairtex vs. Han Zi Hao

5. Bantamweight Submission Grappling Bout: Rodrigo Marello vs. Ruslan Bagdasarian

6. Middleweight Bout: Matheus Felipe vs. Ali Foladi

ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai - Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai in India on Thursday, September 29 via Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, starting with the lead card at 3:30 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST.