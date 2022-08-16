ONE 161: Ritu Phogat to face Tiffany Teo in Bhullar vs. Malykhin undercard

Bengaluru, August 16: Indian MMA star Ritu Phogat is set for her next fight in ONE Championship when she faces Tiffany Teo at ONE 161: Bhullar vs. Malykhin, which is scheduled to take place on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"The Indian Tigress" Phogat is one of the most feared atomweights on the ONE roster, but she's soon going to face another fierce competitor in Teo.

Phogat has proven to be dangerous both on her feet and on the canvas, making her a difficult opponent for the jiu-jitsu-based "No Chill."

The Commonwealth Wrestling Gold Medalist has accumulated a 7-2 MMA record within the Circle, with more than half her victories coming by way of finish.

"I am thrilled to be back in the fighting ring and am eagerly looking forward to my match with Tiffany Teo. My long break has helped me to fully recover, and I feel that I'm stronger than ever before and ready to crush my opponent," Phogat said.

The Indian MMA star has defeated many notable names during her career, including Meng Bo at ONE: EMPOWER in September 2021 in the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix World Championship quarterfinals.

Phogat debuted for the organization in November 2019 at ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS, where she took on "Captain Marvel" Nam Hee Kim. The Wrestling World Championship silver medalist needed only three-and-a-half minutes to finish "Captain Marvel" with heavy ground-and-pound from side control.

The 28-year-old hopes to use her strengths to climb her way to a World Title shot, with this fight bringing her one step closer.

"I have been training intensely over the past few months, and I am confident that although my opponent is one of the world's best female martial artists, I will manage to defeat her," Phogat said.

I look forward to making my country proud by winning this bout and continuing to pursue my dream of becoming India's first female mixed martial arts World Champion."

Before Phogat faces Teo in September, ONE Championship will present two more events later this month including the promotion's debut on Amazon Prime - ONE Fight Night 1 on August 27.

First up, ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II will take place on August 26 with broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1, starting with the lead card at 4 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release