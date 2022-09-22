ONE 161: Three things to know about Indian star Ritu Phogat

Bengaluru, September 22: ONE Championship star Ritu Phogat will meet one of the most exciting women in the atomweight division when she faces Tiffany Teo at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"The Indian Tigress" holds a record of 7-2 inside the Circle, and her impressive wrestling skills have made her a fan favorite in the country and around the world.

A silver medallist in U23 Wrestling Championships, Phogat also won a gold in Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in 2016 and a bronze medal in Asian Championship in 2017.

The 28-year-old made her transition into MMA in 2019, announcing herself with a first-round TKO against Nam Hee Kim in November that year at ONE Championshp: Age of Dragons.

Her most recent outing was a second-round submission loss to Stamp Fairtex in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix final late last year in December 2021.

Now, before she makes her much-anticipated return after nearly a year at ONE 161, we take a look at three things we think you should know about the Indian wrestling sensation.

Wrestling Is In Her Blood Phogat has been wrestling her whole life, which is unsurprising given that she comes from a famous wrestling family. Her father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, is an Olympic wrestling coach, and he had Ritu and her sisters on the mats from a young age.



'The Indian Tigress' is a Commonwealth gold medalist in wrestling and has won multiple world and national titles throughout her career. There’s A Movie Made About Her Family Speaking of family, Phogat's older sisters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, were the stars of the 2016 film 'Dangal,' which is based on their wins at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.



'The Indian Tigress' followed in their footsteps at the games six years later, and with her exploits inside the ONE Circle being broadcast around the world, she has also become a celebrity herself. She Made History For India In 2017, Phogat made headlines by winning a silver medal at the World Under-23 Wrestling Championship in Bydgoszcz, Poland. This was a historic moment for her, as it represented India's first-ever medal at the competition.



Still only 28 years old, Phogat is already seen as a trailblazer for Indian wrestling and an inspiration for those who want to enter the sport.

Catch Phogat back in action at ONE 161 on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, 29 September. The main card will follow on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release