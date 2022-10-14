ONE 162: Peimian predicts second-round KO of Di Bella in World Title fight

Kuala Lumpur, October 14: Zhang Peimian has predicted a second-round finish when he takes on Jonathan Di Bella for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship in the main event of ONE 162.

At only 18 years old, "Fighting Rooster" Peimian is preparing for the biggest fight of his young career which is set to take place next Friday (October 21) at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

After back-to-back victories this year, Peimian has established himself as one of the top competitors in the strawweight division. The Chinese athlete thrilled fans with a second-round knockout of Josh Tonna this past March. He later earned a unanimous decision versus Aslanbek Zikreev in July.

"I'm very grateful for the great opportunity to fight on a global stage like ONE Championship. All my results come from my great efforts. I keep training hard and that keeps me calm, it keeps me in the greatest condition," Peimian said.

"I've been working hard every day. I'm fully confident in myself. I have the best training camp this time. I believe 100 percent that I'm getting this belt."

Peimian is one of the youngest athletes in the organization but has heavy hands and precise technique. His 16-1-1 overall record and slick performances inside the Circle speak for themselves.

These attributes will serve him well when he meets Di Bella. His Italian-Canadian foe is making his long-awaited debut in ONE and currently holds an unblemished 10-0 kickboxing record and 2-0 slate in boxing.

However, the Shengli Fight Club athlete is unbothered by his opponent's stats and is focused on putting on an exciting show, also making a bold prediction of a second-round KO.

"I believe this will be the best fight of the promotion, and it will shock the audience at the same time. I am having a great camp, and I want nothing but the fight. I'm just waiting for the moment," he said.

"Anything could happen in the fight. He has great boxing and great kicks, so I believe this will not be an easy fight for me. [But] I predict a brutal knockout in the second round."

Source: Media Release