ONE 162: Three things to know about ONE Championship newcomer Jonathan Di Bella

Bengaluru, October 13: Jonathan Di Bella will make his long-awaited ONE Championship debut against Zhang Peimian at ONE 162 on Friday, October 21, at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Di Bella will in fact meet the Chinese rising star in a five-round matchup for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship in the main event of ONE 162.

The Italian-Canadian currently holds a perfect professional kickboxing record of 10-0 and is well-known for his aggression and footwork.

Ahead of his clash with "Fighting Rooster," we break down three things you should know about the Montreal-based athlete.

Fighting Runs In His Family

Di Bella follows in the footsteps of his father, Angelo Di Bella, a former kickboxer. Since 1988, the family has run their own gym called Di Bella Kickboxing in Quebec.

He has been training with his father since he was two years old and has had multiple opportunities to fight at Madison Square Garden under his father's tutelage.

He Could Be A Model In his Spare Time

While some fighters prefer to focus on honing their style inside the ring, the Quebecois athlete manages to focus on his outside of the ring as well. Di Bella has a penchant for fashion and is rather photogenic.

He's been spotted in everything from vintage Leone boxing gloves to tailored suits and fitted hats. Di Bella also travels often and makes sure to incorporate his adventures into his photos.

He Has A Boxing Background

The southpaw he had a brief sting in boxing. Along with his perfect record in kickboxing, Di Bella also has a 2-0 slate in "the sweet science."

He's put those fiery fists to good use in his kickboxing matches. Di Bella is able to set up his combinations with hefty punches before putting the pain on his opponents with kicks.

Don't miss Di Bella's battle against Zhang for the strawweight belt at ONE 162: Zhang vs. Di Bella on Friday, October 21, at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

