ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks - Five reasons to watch the final event of 2022

Manila, December 2: ONE Championship returns to the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, this Saturday (December 3) with ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks - and it promises to be another thrilling night of action put on by the Singapore-based promotion.

Topped by a ONE Strawweight World Title grudge match and the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship final, combat sports fans would be wise not to miss this 11-bout card.

Before the event gets underway, we have broken down five reasons to watch ONE 164 this Saturday (December 3).

#1 Strawweight World Title Fight

In the evening's headliner, Filipino star and longtime ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio will put his belt on the line against trash-talking American juggernaut Jarred Brooks.

The pair have exchanged verbal barbs over social media since their grudge match was postponed back in June, so there will certainly be plenty of spice in the contest when they finally lock horns in the Circle.

But drama aside, this fight promises to be an unmissable spectacle between two of the most dynamic MMA fighters in the world.

#2 The Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship Final

The co-main event will see two familiar foes face off for an incredible eighth time in their careers.

The series between striking superstars Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 currently stands at 4-2-1 in favor of the former. But the latter will carry the momentum into this one, as he scored a crucial decision win in their most recent tussle in July 2020.

They will meet to write the latest chapter in their storied rivalry with the tournament's coveted silver belt and the World Title shot that comes with it on the line.

#3 The Heavyweight Fight That's Been Years In The Making

The main card will also feature a heavyweight encounter that has been simmering for some time. Amir Aliakbari has been calling out former ONE Heavyweight Champion Brandon Vera since signing with ONE in 2020.

Vera has accepted the fight at somewhat of a crossroads in his career. Many see this as a must-win fight for the Filipino-American superstar.

A win could launch him into a World Title rematch with Arjan Bhullar, but a loss may well spell the end for the 43-year-old.

#4 The Return Of Team Lakay

ONE 164 will serve as a showcase of sorts for one of Asia's most fabled teams - Team Lakay. The Filipino gym's history boasts a long list of MMA stars, and many of them will be in action this Saturday.

Team Lakay fighters Pacio, Jenelyn Olsim, Jeremy Pacatiw, and former two-time ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje Eustaquio will all do battle in high-stakes matchups, and they will be hoping for a clean sweep on home soil.

#5 'Reug Reug' Returns For Biggest Test Yet

Senegalese wrestling superstar Oumar Kane is one of the most recognizable fighters on the ONE roster. "Reug Reug" faces his stiffest test of his ONE tenure when he takes on undefeated Uzbek heavyweight Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

He will be looking to continue the momentum he gained from his brutal knockout of Batradz Gazzaev in September by gaining the biggest scalp of his career to date.

With a combined weight of well over 500 pounds, the battle between Kane and "White Tiger" on the lead card will be essential viewing.

The ONE 164 lead card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 4 PM IST on Saturday (December 3). The main card will follow on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release