ONE 164: The 3 biggest underdogs with everything to fight for in final ONE championship event of 2022

Manila, December 2: ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks is just a day away, and it promises to be another explosive night of fights. On Saturday, 3 December, ONE Championship will light up the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, with 11 matchups of intense action.

The ONE Strawweight World Title will be on the line in the heated main event. And in the co-main event, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Champion will be decided when old foes meet.

Aside from the headlining bouts, however, the card is stacked with breakout stars ready to make their names known on the global stage. They may be facing tough opposition, but ONE's last event of the year is the perfect place for them to defy the odds and score a crucial win.

With that in mind, here are the three biggest underdogs with the most to gain at ONE 164:

Amir Aliakbari

Greco-Roman wrestling legend Amir Aliakbari came to ONE riding a wave of momentum, but he has had a tough start to his ONE tenure.

The Iranian heavyweight has gone 1-2 in his ONE career so far, but he has a huge opportunity at ONE 164 when he faces off with former ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera.

Taking on the Filipino legend on his home turf will be no easy task, but if Aliakbari can score the win, he will launch himself right into the World Title picture.

Adonis Sevilleno

Adonis Sevilleno won his way onto the card after his triumph on "ONE Warrior Series Philippines," where he outlasted 15 other competitors to earn himself a ONE contract.

The 29-year-old will have his work cut out for him on his debut as he takes on hot prospect Drex Zamboanga.

Zamboanga started his ONE career with two finishes, and he looks to be a future star of the bantamweight division.

If Sevilleno can pull off an upset on "T-Rex," he could steal his opponent's hype and set himself up for a charge up the rankings.

Jasur Mirzamukhamedov

It may seem absurd to have an undefeated fighter pegged as an underdog. But 6-0 heavyweight Jasur Mirzamukhamedov is tasked with taming the returning wrecking ball that is Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane at ONE 164.

"White Tiger" was successful in his debut earlier this year, downing Australia's Duke Didier by decision, but Kane is guaranteed to be a handful.

The Senegalese wrestling star is one of the most recognizable stars on the ONE roster, and he owns three violent KO finishes in the Circle.

If the Uzbek star can stop the momentum of "Reug Reug," he will surely be knocking on the door of the heavyweight rankings.

The ONE 164 lead card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 4 PM IST on Saturday (December 3). The main card will follow on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release