ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong labels Anatoly Malykhin as best heavyweight on planet

Singapore, December 8: ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has heaped praise on new light heavyweight king Anatoly Malykhin, following his emphatic victory at ONE Fight Night 5 this past weekend.

"Sladkiy" added to ONE Light Heavyweight World Title to his interim heavyweight strap with a one-round demolition of previously unbeaten superstar Reinier de Ridder in the main event of the star-studded spectacle this past Saturday (December 3).

Speaking to the press after the event, Sityodtong admitted that BJJ black belt De Ridder had most likely been the favorite heading into the battle at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

But he was quick to point out that Malykhin's wrestling is of the utmost merit, and those skills, coupled with his immense strength, set him apart from other fighters.

"I think the majority of people thought that 'RDR' would use his jiu-jitsu to take him down, but people forget that Anatoly is a world-class Russian national wrestler. He's not just some regular wrestler. He's at the top of the mountain in wrestling in Russia at heavyweight," Sityodtong explained.

"I believe that Anatoly is, bar none, the best heavyweight on the planet full stop in mixed martial arts. He has unbelievable wrestling, he has a black belt in jiu-jitsu, and he has one-punch KO power. So, whatever game plan you want, his wrestling can dictate where he wants to go."

De Ridder entered the weekend's main event full of confidence, owing to his perfect 16-0 MMA record that includes an incredible 14 finishes. Sityodtong feels that after the devastating loss to Malykhin, it could take some time for "The Dutch Knight" to recover.

"I think this kind of beating changes a fighter. It really does. When 'RDR' and his team review that fight, I think they're going to be very hesitant about ever wanting to face Anatoly again," he said.

"Within a minute, you could see that 'RDR' could do nothing in the takedowns. There was a couple of takedowns where he actually had both of Anatoly's legs, and he just shucked him like it was nothing. That's the world-class Russian wrestling for you, right? Unless you have truly world-class wrestling, you will not be able to face him."

Source: Media Release