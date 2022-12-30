ONE Championship: Amir Aliakbari Plans To Continue Charging Up Heavyweight Ranks After Undefeated 2022

Singapore, December 30: After an 0-2 start to his ONE tenure in 2021, Amir Aliakbari has been one of the biggest redemption stories of 2022.

The Iranian superstar bounced back in August when he defeated former ONE Heavyweight World Title challenger Mauro Cerilli. He then returned to the Circle and knocked out former divisional king Brandon Vera at ONE 164 earlier this month.

The win over a legend like Vera was particularly significant for Aliakbari, as he had done his homework before stepping into the Circle with the Filipino-American superstar.

"I have a lot of respect for Vera. He has a very good past in MMA. But I had done a moment-by-moment analysis of his fights, and I used my strength to finish him," he said.

"I have no respect for my opponents before a fight. But after the fight, I love them all because we create history together in our lives."

Now that he has finishes over two of the top heavyweights on the roster under his belt, the Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion plans to push on to new heights in 2023.

"This year, ONE showcased some good heavyweights, and all of them are good fighters, but I have shown that my level is much higher than everyone else's," he said.

Advertisement

"I have gathered myself, and I am going forward with all my strength to destroy and knock out my opponents."

Aliakbari has his sights set on the heavyweight strap in 2023, buoyed by renewed confidence from his two wins this past year.

While he is confident that he can overcome any test that ONE throws his way, the 35-year-old also has revenge on his mind.

He wishes to avenge the defeats he suffered at the start of his time in ONE, but he also wants to put the whole of the rapidly expanding division on notice.

"I don't care who I fight next. I will fight anyone. But I would like it if ONE gives me the chance to have a rematch with Kang Ji Won," Aliakbari said.

"I direct my words to all the heavyweights: Whoever wants to fight me, just tell me when and where."

The Iranian star's resurgence has come at the perfect time, as ONE embarks on expansion efforts into the Middle East.

The Singapore-based promotion recently inked a broadcast deal with beIN SPORTS, broadening its reach in the region, and the popular mixed martial artist could well spearhead that push in years to come.

"I am the best and most famous fighter in the Middle East, and when ONE holds their first card in the Middle East, you will all understand what I mean." Aliakbari proclaimed.

Source: Media Release