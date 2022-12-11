ONE Championship announces partnership with Stage Front VIP for first US-based event

Singapore, December 11: ONE Championship has announced a partnership with one of America's most premiere companies - Stage Front VIP ahead of their first visit to the US.

The multi-year agreement will see Stage Front VIP deliver ONE's VIP experiences globally, including North America, where ONE will make its US debut next year at Colorado's 1stBank Center on Saturday, 6 May (IST).

The VIP-experience offering for ONE's USA debut event, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, is yet to be announced, but fans who attend the venue as VIPs can expect nothing short of excellence.

Claire Ng, Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships at ONE Championship, spoke of her vision for the new venture.

"We're delighted to welcome Stage Front VIP as our VIP experience partner. ONE strives to provide not just a unique product or show, but a fresh and dynamic experience that revolutionizes the way fans enjoy combat sports," Claire said.

"Stage Front is the perfect partner to help us continue enhancing our hospitality offering in order to give our fans the ultimate martial arts experience."

Stage Front VIP is probably best known as the official VIP experience partners to several major sporting franchises such as LaLiga, Matchroom Boxing, and Front Row Motorsports.

Tulaib Faizy, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Stage Front, shared Ng's sentiment that the American-based company will take the ONE fan experience to the next level.

"We are always looking for the most unique experiences available for our VIP clients. As the exclusive VIP hospitality package partner for ONE, we can offer that unique, amplified experience that has become synonymous with Stage Front VIP," Faizy said.

This announcement is the latest in a long line of partnerships that ONE has announced in recent months, as the promotion continues its global expansion.

Christian Griffith, Vice President of Marketing at Stage Front, believes that the company will play a role in ONE's success.

"The most successful partnerships are built on passion and principle. We have been impressed with the polish and professionalism of ONE and believe that as the leading global martial arts organization, ONE is sure to take the US market by storm. We are excited to enter the arena with them and look forward to growing together," he said.

Karl Roes, Founder and CEO of Stage Front, added: "With over 38 years in the business, the Stage Front brand is constantly evolving to meet the expectations of a growing, global clientele. Our partnership with ONE is perfectly aligned with this strategy, allowing us the opportunity to provide customers with the very best in a martial arts fan experience."

Source: Media Release