ONE Championship Announces Two Huge Bouts For ONE Fight Night 6

Singapore, December 15: ONE Championship's first show of 2023 will see the Singapore-based promotion returning to Bangkok, Thailand with ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov

The event is set to go down at the Impact Arena on January 14, and it will be headlined by a blockbuster showdown between ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and challenger Chingiz Allazov.

As previously announced, flyweight kickboxing king Ilias Ennahachi will also put his title on the line against another Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 at the star-studded event.

And now, ONE has added two huge bouts to bolster the card, and both are certain to bring further electricity. We break down the new additions to ONE Fight Night 6 below:

Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong

In a middleweight mixed martial arts showdown, Burmese superstar Aung La N Sang is set to take on Chinese star Fan Rong.

Aung La N Sang is fresh from a spectacular first-round knockout win over Japanese legend Yushin Okami at ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong in November, and he will be looking to keep the momentum going as he makes another run at middleweight gold.

But the former two-division World Champion will be taking on a dangerous finisher inside the Circle on January 14.

Advertisement

Fan boasts an outstanding 19-3 professional record and has an 89 percent finishing rate. "King Kong Warrior" has knockout power in his hands and is a submission threat on the ground, making him a dangerous opponent for anyone to face.

The 29-year-old will be looking to take a big scalp in Aung La N Sang to bolster his chances of scoring a World Title shot.

Mikey Musumeci vs. Sayan Khertek

ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci is set to defend his strap for the first time against ONE debutant and Sambo World Champion Sayan Khertek.

Musumeci has been calling for an opportunity to test his skills against a sambo specialist, and he'll get his wish at ONE Fight Night 6.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace won the belt in his second appearance in the Circle this past September, defeating Cleber Sousa to capture the inaugural flyweight submission grappling belt.

Khertek is a two-time Sambo World Champion from Russia who ascended to the top of the mountain in his sport in 2017 and 2022.

While the 35-year-old will be new to the Circle and to no-gi submission grappling, he boasts a lengthy and impressive resume back in his home country.

Musumeci vs. Khertek will be the fourth BJJ vs. Sambo battle staged by ONE, with BJJ holding a commanding 3-0 lead in the growing rivalry.

Source: Media Release