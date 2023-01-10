ONE Championship Awards 2022: Full List of Fight Of The Year Winners

Singapore, January 10: After an electric year in the Circle, ONE Championship has named its fight of the year award winners across three disciplines in 2022.

ONE Championship honours it's athletes after every year based on their performance and display over the previous year. ONE did the same for various categories at the start of 2023.

The Singapore-based promotion has given away awards for fighter of the year, knockout of the year, submission of the year, and fight of the year awards across all four combat sports disciplines under its banner - MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

The past 12 months provided a plethora of memorable battles, making it harder than ever for those tasked with handing out the honors to choose.

Here is a look at the ONE Championship Fight of the Year award winners in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing: