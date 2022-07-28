ONE Championship: Christian Lee feels at home fighting in Singapore

Bengaluru, July 28: Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee, born in Canada and residing in Hawaii, feels the country of Singapore will always be a second home to him because his father traces his roots to the island.

Lee also represents Evolve MMA, which is based in "The Lion City." Singapore was also where he lost the ONE Lightweight World Title to Ok Rae Yoon at ONE: Revolution in September.

But Lee will have a chance to take back the crown in their rematch, which will be the main event of ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II on August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. He has maintained that he was the true winner of that first meeting with Ok.

"I am still the champion, and I did not lose this fight," he said in an Instagram post days after that fight. However, luck may be on his side this time around. Lee has a solid track record of competing in Singapore.

In the country, Lee defeated Iuri Lapicus via a first-round knockout at ONE: Inside the Matrix in October 2020. Last year, he also completed the same result against Timofey Nastyukhin at "ONE on TNT II." Those wins increased his career victories to 15 against only four losses.

One of those four defeats was against former two-division ONE World Champion Martin Nguyen at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams. However, he lost via split decision, so he fought valiantly for the ONE Featherweight World Championship.

To erase the sting of that defeat, Lee claimed the ONE Lightweight World Championship with a second-round knockout of Shinya Aoki at ONE: Enter the Dragon in Singapore. He then defended the belt three times before losing it to Ok.

Lee returns to the city that has become a witness to his successes, and this time, he wants to take back the ONE World Championship that he thinks is rightfully his.

Source: Media Release