ONE Championship: Liam Harrison dishes on Nong-O Gaiyanghadao - If anyone can knock him out, it’s me

Bengaluru, June 23: Liam Harrison has a flare for theatrics, proven by his recent match against former Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

His Thai opponent sent him to the canvas twice in the opening round. But in a shocking twist, Harrison recovered and won the fight by scoring three knockdowns on Muangthai.

That wild first-round finish earned him a US$100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Despite the surprising outcome, Harrison knew that such a result could happen.

"Whether I win or I lose, there's always some drama that goes on. This had probably as much drama as you will get in any fight in our lifetimes - all in the space of one round," the British fighter said.

"I believe in my power so much that if I land clean in those 4-ounce gloves on anyone, they're gone, and I proved that again."

While his start did not go according to plan, the finish was more important. The victory over Muangthai put him on a five-fight winning streak. More importantly, he earned a shot at ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Advertisement Advertisement

The titleholder has been invincible in ONE, posting an 8-0 record and three straight knockouts to defend his belt.

Harrison had always wanted to face Nong-O, but he never thought he'd have the chance to do so. Defeating the ONE World Champion will be a tall order, but "Hitman" is up for the challenge. He is confident that his punching power will enable him to trade blows with Nong-O.

Harrison maintains his respect for the Thai, but he believes that he can pull off a knockout victory against him.

"I know what level of skill this man is on. I'm not an idiot. He's one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]. But I'm not going to change my style now just because I'm coming across one of the best fighters of all time," Harrison said.

"If anyone could knock him out, it's me. Nobody he has fought with punches as I do. If I land clean, then anyone in four-ounce gloves will go."

ONE Championship returns to action with ONE 159 on July 22, when to-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder defends the ONE Middleweight World Championship against Vitaly Bigdash.

Also, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd takes on WBC Muay Thai World Champion Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Title.

Source: Media Release