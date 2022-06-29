ONE Championship: Martin Nguyen wants payback against Kim Jae Woong

Bengaluru, June 29: Former two-division ONE World Champion Martin Nguyen is confident that he is back to full strength after dealing with minor setbacks. Therefore, he would like to compensate for lost time by chasing the belts he once possessed.

His path toward reclaiming his seat on the throne started with a third-round knockout of Kirill Gorobets at ONE: LIGHTS OUT this past March. That victory ended his two-fight slump and put him back on track in the ONE featherweight division.

"I feel great, man. I'm just taking care of all those [nagging] injuries that I couldn't take care of throughout the last few years because everything has been so hectic," Nguyen said.

"So, this little break in between from like now and my last fight, I've gotten the chance to have intense rehab and get the whole body back in check."

After defeating Gorobets, the #3-ranked featherweight seeks redemption vs #2-ranked Kim Jae Woong.

And fighting the next guy in line makes sense if he wants another shot at the ONE Featherweight World Championship, especially with current titleholder Thanh Le and #1-ranked contender Tang Kai fighting for the crown at ONE 160 on August 26.

Nguyen and Kim fought each other at ONE: REVOLUTION last September. The former ONE World Champion looked good in the early goings until he made a costly mistake. The South Korean took advantage by knocking Nguyen out in the first round.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the Sanford MMA representative claims that their rematch will have a different outcome. Aside from being an all-around fighter who can dominate with both striking and grappling, he has also developed a more patient style of fighting by reacting to what's being given to him.

"I fight as the fight goes; I don't go in there with a game plan. I'll go in there and fight wherever the fight goes. And if it hits the ground, it hits the ground. If there's an opportunity for me to submit you, I'll take it," Nguyen said.

"I know how to fight; it's just a matter of being ready for anything my opponent throws at me. It's just a matter of being on point, whether on the ground or the feet. Everything else will fall into place."

That mentality will be displayed once he gets his rematch with Kim. Once the deal is signed, he will channel his energy to prepare for what he promises to be a thrilling showdown.

"When I get this fight contract, man, it's back to go time. Overall, I'm feeling strong and feeling fast, feeling great, and I can't wait to perform again," Nguyen said.

Next up in ONE Championship is ONE 159, where two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder will defend the ONE Middleweight World Championship against Vitaly Bigdash.

Also on the July 22nd card, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd takes on WBC Muay Thai World Champion Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Title.

Source: Media Release