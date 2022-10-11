ONE Championship reveals ONE 162: Zhang vs. Di Bella full card

Singapore, October 11: ONE Championship will crown a new ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion at ONE 162 on Friday, October 21, when Zhang Peimian faces Jonathan Di Bella in the main event at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The title was recently vacated by legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao upon his retirement. Now, the next generation of strikers will determine who'll hold the gold.

The Chinese star in Zhang will look to take the throne in his third appearance inside the ONE Circle later this month. The 18-year-old is highly touted for his superb skills, which fans will see on display at ONE 162.

Di Bella will have something to say about that, however. Making his promotional debut, the Italian-Canadian will enter the arena boasting an impressive 10-0 kickboxing record. A win would immediately thrust him into the spotlight.

The co-main event of ONE 162 will see a battle between two former top contenders in the ONE lightweight kickboxing division when Dutch legend Nieky Holzken looks to get back on track against Russia's Islam Murtazaev.

The duo has a mixed bag of results in recent times and will both be looking to regain some momentum with a big victory later this month.

Also on the card is legendary #4-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, who faces flourishing Dutch-Moroccan "Too Sharp" Mohammed Boutasaa.

Following his victorious promotional debut in May, Boutasaa is looking to make an authoritative stamp on the category with a big win over the striking phenom.

Sitthichai, on the other hand, is chomping at the bit to return to action against the rising star in Boutasaa, and he hopes a win over the younger athlete will earn him a fourth battle with his fierce rival and ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

ONE 162: Zhang vs. Di Bella Card

Main Card

1. ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: Zhang Peimian vs. Jonathan Di Bella

2. Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Nieky Holzken vs. Islam Murtazaev

3. Flyweight Bout: Reece McLaren vs. Windson Ramos

4. Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Mohammed Boutasaa

5. Strawweight Bout: Alex Silva vs. Gustavo Balart

6. Featherweight Muay Thai Bout: Jimmy Vienot vs. Niclas Larsen

Lead Card

1. Bantamweight Bout: Leandro Issa vs. Artem Belakh

2. Flyweight Bout: Eko Roni Saputra vs. Yodkaikaew Fairtex

3. Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi vs. Denis Puric

Source: Media Release