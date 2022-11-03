ONE Championship: Sitthichai talks win over Boutasaa, possible return to Lumpinee Stadium

Singapore, November 3: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong spoke about his recent outing in the ONE Championship and gave hints of a possible return to the Lumpinee Stadium after he got back in the win column at ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade.

The Muay Thai legend overcame a spirited start from the previously undefeated Mohammed Boutasaa to claim a unanimous decision on October 22. "Killer Kid" admitted that he was surprised by the skills of his 23-year-old opponent.

"I found out that this guy was tougher than I thought. He was a skilled fighter. He was tall. He has speed that he could attack me [with] at any moment. It was quite difficult for me to defend myself. He was also strong and fresh. I admit that he was quite hard to deal with," the Thai said.

With his win over Boutasaa, Sitthichai rebounded from his March loss to Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final.

Never far from title contention and ranked #3 in his division, the 31-year-old knows that there are no easy fights at his level.

"Every victory I get in ONE means a lot to me. Because in my division there are elite fighters from all over the world. They're good, young, so I can't overlook or underestimate anyone. I need to be stronger and better in every fight if I want to stay in the top five."

Like many Thai fighters, the eight-time Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion made his name on home soil at the famous Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently announced that the promotion would stage weekly events at Lumpinee in 2023, a move that will elevate Sitthichai's native sport of Muay Thai to new heights.

"ONE Lumpinee will be the first step on a global stage for Thai fighters. There are many good Muay Thai fighters, but they lack good opportunities and stage to perform. This stage will allow them to show their skill in front of the eyes of international audiences," Sitthichai said.

Although now seemingly focused on kickboxing, Sitthichai would relish the opportunity to return to his roots under the ONE banner if the opportunity presented itself.

"It's a good opportunity and I'm ready to be part of it. That would be like my homecoming to be back at Lumpinee again after years."

Source: Media Release