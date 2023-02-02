ONE Championship: Three ONE World Champions Who Would Be Successful In The UFC

Singapore, February 2: ONE Championship has established itself as a genuine competitor for the largest MMA promotions in the world, including the UFC.

The Singapore-based promotion's roster is brimming with talent, and comparisons with the American outfit are inevitable.

While any crossover events between the two promotions are purely hypothetical, here we break down how these three ONE World Champions would fare if they were to go up against some of the UFC's best talent.

Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin was near-flawless in 2022. The undefeated Russian powerhouse became one of ONE's brightest stars last year thanks to two crushing knockouts that netted him the ONE Interim Heavyweight and undisputed Light Heavyweight World Titles.

"Sladkiy" has no obvious holes in his game. With a background in wrestling, devastating knockout power, and the ability to bounce between two divisions with ease, Malykhin would be a daunting prospect for any of the UFC's heavyweight and light heavyweight athletes.

Reinier de Ridder

Dutch submission ace Reinier de Ridder has amassed an incredible record in his ONE tenure. "The Dutch Knight" went on an 8-0 run inside the Circle that saw him claim both the ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Titles before he fell to a defeat against Malykhin in December last year.

He may have relinquished the light heavyweight throne in that fight, but De Ridder continues to reign over the middleweight division - a position that he defended twice in 2022.

With black belts in judo and BJJ, and the killer instinct to match, the charismatic Dutchman's skills are undeniable, and he would undoubtedly take the fight to the top contenders in UFC's middleweight ranks.

Xiong Jing Nan

ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan has been a dominant force since joining the promotion in 2017.

"The Panda" is 9-1 in the Circle, including a jaw-dropping seven World Title defenses - two of which came against atomweight queen Angela Lee.

Xiong has genuine knockout power that has pushed her to deliver 11 finishes across her 18 professional wins, and she would be a problem for any female star in the UFC.

In fact, the Chinese superstar is familiar with one of the UFC's titleholders. She shared the mats with longtime women's strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko when she visited Singapore, and the Kyrgyz star praised her skill set and relentless focus.

"Xiong is very strong and technical, and she has a champion's personality. In our sport, a fighter needs to be consistent, reliable, and disciplined, in addition to having martial arts skills, of course," Shevchenko said.

