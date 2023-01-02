ONE Championship Year In Review: Top 5 Breakout Stars Of 2022

Singapore, January 2: 2022 was a big year for ONE Championship as the Singapore-based promotion announced a swathe of new broadcast deals, continued its charge into the North American market, and produced show after show of nonstop action.

The year also saw the rise of a new wave of stars inside the Circle, and here are five of the biggest breakouts from the last 12 months.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai

Tawanchai made his ONE debut in 2021, but his heroics in the Circle this year have launched him to superstar status.

The 23-year-old Pattaya native reeled off three wins in a row, culminating in a stunning victory over longtime featherweight Muay Thai king Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 in September.

Now, with the divisional strap firmly in his grasp, it's going to take a lot to beat the surging Thai star in 2023.

Kade Ruotolo

Kade Ruotolo set the submission grappling world alight in 2022.

The 19-year-old BJJ phenom took a unanimous decision win over Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki in his debut at ONE 157 in May before capturing the inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 3 in October.

A successful title defense over Matheus Gabriel followed at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 5 in December, capping off a busy back end to the year for Ruotolo.

Along with twin brother Tye, Kade looks set to take the submission grappling world to new heights in 2023.

Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks also made his debut in 2021, following a solid run in North America. But the big-talking American launched himself into stardom with a stellar 2022 campaign.

"The Monkey God" took out Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane on his way to a title shot against longtime strawweight king Joshua Pacio.

After a tense build up to the fight, in which Brooks garnered plenty of attention for his media antics, the 29-year-old backed up his talk with a sensational performance at ONE 164 in December.

Brooks - an accomplished wrestler - surprised everyone when he kept the fight standing and beat Pacio at his own game, snaring the coveted strawweight belt for his efforts.

Mikey Musumeci

BJJ star Mikey Musumeci attracted plenty of attention on social media when he threw down the gauntlet to the sambo world to test their mettle against him.

But it was the American's performances in the Circle that really launched him to superstar status.

"Darth Rigatoni" made his ONE debut at ONE 156 in April, where he tapped out MMA star Masakazu Imanari straight out of the gates.

In his second appearance, Musumeci captured the inaugural ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship, taking a unanimous decision from old rival and Brazilian star Cleber Sousa at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 2 in September.

Smilla Sundell

Smilla Sundell is a rare talent. The Swedish superstar made her ONE debut at ONE: FULL CIRCLE in February, aged just 17, dismantling Australian Muay Thai star Diandra Martin en route to a third round TKO.

"The Hurricane" followed that up by capturing the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title with a unanimous decision win over American star Jackie Buntan at ONE 156 in April.

Still only 18 years old, Sundell isn't even close to her prime, so expect big things from this prodigious young striking star.

