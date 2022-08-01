ONE Fight Night 1: Adriano Moraes eyes another dominant victory over Demetrious Johnson

Bengaluru, August 1: ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes will look to silence the critics with another dominant win over mixed martial arts great Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While Moraes won his first contest with Johnson at "ONE on TNT I" in April 2021 by KO, some combat sports fans thought it was a fluke. Now, the Brazilian sensation will have an opportunity to silence the critics for good when he battles "Mighty Mouse" on August 27.

Getting a repeat victory over Johnson will bolster Moraes' legacy as one of his generation's best combat sports competitors. His first win over the 12-time MMA world champion was already historic because it was the first knockout defeat in Johnson's career.

Another triumph will leave any doubt to rest, especially if it is as dominating as his first win. However, Moraes knows that no one can take away his victory over an MMA titan.

While he has already proven himself, he welcomes the challenge of defeating the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion again.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I have nothing to prove, but I love to challenge myself, and DJ is the greatest of all time. To share the Circle with him again, it's amazing," Moraes said during the press conference for ONE Fight Night 1 at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.

"Every fight of mine is a big moment for me. I think this is just one more time I'm going to enter the Circle to defend my throne."

Therefore, Moraes will treat the rematch as just another fight, bringing his best inside the ONE Circle to give American and Canadian audiences a performance they will remember.

Aside from Moraes vs. Johnson II, ONE Fight Night 1 will also feature the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship between current titleholder Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and British challenger Liam Harrison.

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will also face Savvas Michael in the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Source: Media Release