ONE Fight Night 1: Five finishers earn performance bonuses

Singapore, August 30: ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II was only the third time this year that ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong passed out a whopping five US$50,000 performance bonuses.

The event, held on Saturday (August 27) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium featured spectacular knockouts that finished almost as quickly as they began.

Marcus Almeida, renowned 17-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, had the fastest fight of the night. The heavyweight used his BJJ talents to heel hook former ONE Interim Heavyweight World Title challenger Kirill Grishenko, submitting him in 64 seconds.

"Buchecha" earned not only a bonus but also his fourth straight victory in the Circle, establishing himself as the potential next in line for the heavyweight throne.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, the top-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, took only 31 seconds longer than "Buchecha" to finish Walter Goncalves in the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

"The Kicking Machine" finished #5-ranked contender "Iron Hands" in 95 seconds with an elbow. Superlek received a bonus and a guaranteed spot in the tournament final due to his incredible victory.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao took down #5-ranked contender Liam Harrison in only two minutes and ten seconds. After eating a few leg kicks from Nong-O, "Hitman" was down for the count and dropped a TKO victory to the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion.

This bout was the Thai's ninth victory in a row in the Circle and his sixth World Title defense, which earned him a bonus for the flawless performance.

Panpayak Jitmuangnon filled in for Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the other half of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals.

"The Angel Warrior" bullied Savvas Michael for their match's first round but finished "The Baby Face Killer" ten seconds into round two with a hook and head kick.

The #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender is now promised a place in the final against Superlek and earned a bonus after his defeat of #4-ranked contender Michael.

The culmination of the evening went to none other than MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson, as he fought for his honor in a rematch versus ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes.

Johnson was determined to avenge the KO loss that Moraes handed to him in April 2021 at "ONE on TNT I," and "Mighty Mouse" did just that.

The former #1-ranked contender finished "Mikinho" in the fourth round with the same knee knockout that Moraes delivered in their last meeting, giving Johnson the ONE Flyweight World Championship, a bonus, and sweet redemption.

Source: Media Release