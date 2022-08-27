ONE Fight Night 1: Johnson KOs Moraes to claim flyweight title, Nong-O defends world title for sixth time

Singapore, August 27: Demetrious Johnson finally rematched Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 1 on Saturday (August 27) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapre, and it was nothing short of epic.

"Mighty Mouse" pressured "Mikinho" for the full duration of their bout, but it was in the fourth round when he landed a right hand and flying knee that finished the now-former ONE Flyweight World Champion.

The #1-ranked contender dethroned Moraes to become the new divisional king, gained some redemption for his previous loss to the Brazilian, and earned a US$50,000 performance bonus.

In the co-main event, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao successfully defended his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship for the sixth time after his devastating victory over #5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison.

The World Champion finished "Hitman" in round one, giving him a US$50,000 performance bonus as well.

Also on the main card, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, who stepped in for Rodtang Jitmuangnon, finished Savvas Michael via a second-round knockout in the semifinal of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix to reach the final.

"The Iron Man" Rodtang was forced to withdraw from the bout after he failed to provide a sample for the organization's mandatory hydration test and was not permitted to weigh in.

Following this win, Panpayak will now face Superlek Kiatmoo9, who knocked out Walter Goncalves in the other semifinal on the lead card, in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix final later this year.

The main card also saw Marcus Almeida and Amir Aliakbari claim stoppage wins in their respective heavyweight bouts. While "Buchecha" Almeida submitted Kirill Grishenko in the first round, Aliakbari knocked out Mauro Cerilli in the second round.

Meanwhile, the lead card witnessed two women's catchweight bouts that went the distance as Itsuki Hirata earned a decision win over Lin Heqin in a MMA bout, and Diandra Martin outworked Amber Kitchen in a muay thai bout.

Plus, Zebastian Kadestam claimed a first round stoppage win over Iuri Lapicus via KO in the other catchweight bout on the lead card and event opener.

ONE Fight Night 1 Results

Main Card

• ONE Flyweight World Title Bout: Demetrious Johnson defeated Adriano Moraes via knockout at 3:50 of round four

• ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title Bout: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defeated Liam Harrison via TKO at 2:10 of round one

• ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Semifinal: Panpayak Jitmuangnon defeated Savvas Michael via knockout at 0:10 of round two

• Heavyweight Bout: Marcus Almeida defeated Kirill Grishenko via submission (heel hook) at 1:04 of round one

• Heavyweight Bout: Amir Aliakbari defeated Mauro Cerilli via TKO at 4:02 of round two

Lead Card

• ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Semifinal: Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeated Walter Goncalves via knockout at 1:35 of round one

• Women's Catchweight (128 pounds) Muay Thai Bout: Diandra Martin defeated Amber Kitchen via unanimous decision

• Women's Catchweight (119 pounds) Bout: Itsuki Hirata defeated Lin Heqin via unanimous decision

• Catchweight (189 pounds) Bout: Zebaztian Kadestam defeated Iuri Lapicus via knockout at 57 of round one