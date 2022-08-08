ONE Fight Night 1: Jonathan Haggerty, Amir Naseri trade shots on Instagram

Singapore, August 8: Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty and Amir Naseri trade shots on social media platform Instagram ahead of their upcoming bout.

The two strikers will compete in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Alternate Match in ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson on August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The winner of this contest could keep their hopes of joining the tournament alive should there be an issue with any of the finalists. Haggerty was supposed to face Walter Goncalves in the quarterfinals of the competition but had to withdraw due to health issues.

On the other hand, Naseri dropped his quarterfinal showdown against Savvas Michael, who is now set to face ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the semifinals.

While the fight between Haggerty and Naseri won't happen until the end of the month, they are already exchanging verbal tirades on social media.

"Super pumped for this stacked card on @onechampionship 161, looking forward to finishing former Champion Jonathan Haggerty and getting right back on top where I belong. Let's go," Naseri said on an Instagram post.

Haggerty responded in the comments section with: "You couldn't finish your dinner."

With the battle lines already drawn, expect an intense clash between the Englishman and the Iranian-Malaysian at ONE Fight Night 1. By the sounds of it, their chatter will only get louder as their bout nears.

Aside from Haggerty versus Naseri, the main event will feature ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes defending his belt versus mixed martial arts icon Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. Moraes is the only fighter who has knocked Johnson out, and he is raring to repeat the outcome in this rematch.

On the other hand, it's rare to see Johnson lose twice to one fighter, so expect him to bring something new to the table against Moraes.

In the other ONE World Championship fight, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao puts his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title on the line against British striker Liam Harrison.

