ONE Fight Night 1: Jonathan Haggerty anticipates thrilling ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix semifinals

Bengaluru, July 28: Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty expects a thrilling ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals and backs Rodtang Jitmuangnon to win.

Unfortunately, Haggerty was forced to pull out from the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix earlier this year due to health reasons.

But after a speedy recovery, he's keeping his hopes of participating in the tournament alive when he faces Amir Naseri in a Grand Prix alternate bout at ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 27.

A win over the Iranian-Malaysian puts him on the waiting list should any of the tournament's finalists withdraw. It will be a great bounce-back story for "The General" if he gets to compete for the silver belt.

As he waits for his chance to join the World Grand Prix, he gave his take on the semifinal matchups. On the same fight card, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face Savvas Michael for a spot in the final.

Michael defeated Naseri in the quarterfinals while Rodtang dominated Jacob Smith at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. While "The Iron Man" is the favorite to win against "The Baby Face Killer," the British striker believes that the Cypriot has what it takes to pull off an unexpected triumph.

"It's three rounds. The first fight I had with Rodtang, he didn't hit me in the first three rounds, and I picked him apart, so I think Savvas has got a good chance for three rounds," Haggerty said.

"It's interesting. I think Rodtang will win, but Savvas does have a chance."

Before Rodtang and Michael meet inside the ONE Circle, the other semifinal showdown between #1-ranked contender Superlek Kiatmoo9 and #5-ranked Walter Goncalves will go down at ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II on 26 August.

"The Kicking Machine" will be the favorite to win this competition, but Haggerty wouldn't be surprised if Goncalves gets the victory.

"I am giving Walter a chance in that one. He's tricky. Superlek struggled with Taiki Naito for the first few minutes," Haggerty said.

"And if you see what I did to Naito, I obliterated him. Superlek struggled slightly with his style so he might struggle with Walter. So, everybody has a chance."

Though he gave Michael and Goncalves a fighting chance, he still sees the two Thai fighters facing off in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Final.

Without question, that contest would bring all the fireworks. That's why Haggerty is having difficulty choosing a winner between the two.

"I think Superlek is the favorite. It's hard to pick, though, if Superlek met Rodtang in the final. If I had to, I'd say Rodtang," Haggerty said.

"Because if he comes up against Superlek, he's going to train as hard as he can, but I wouldn't put any money on it. I hope it's Superlek [that wins the tournament], though, as I'd love to fight him."

Source: Media Release