ONE Fight Night 1: Marcus Almeida hopes to emulate Reinier De Ridder’s MMA success

Bengaluru, August 11: Two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder and 17-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Marcus Almeida have nothing but respect for each other's journey through martial arts.

"Buchecha" Almeida can keep his immaculate record in ONE Championship pristine if he beats former ONE Heavyweight World Title challenger Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

De Ridder recently admitted that training with "Buchecha" at American Top Team was a tremendous honor.

"I came there, I arrived a little late, but they finally let me in. I stepped on the mat, and 'Buchecha' was training with someone else. But he said, 'Let's train together.' So, we got in like an hour and a half of straight training," the undefeated Dutchman said.

In fact, the Combat Brothers representative relished the opportunity to train with one of the fighters he looks up to.

"[We did] a lot of rounds. It was an excellent session, a grueling session. And it's just cool, man. It was cool to train with a guy I've looked up to for a while and to measure myself with his skill set," de Ridder added.

Now that de Ridder is one of the more accomplished world champions in The Home of Martial Arts - thanks mainly to his BJJ black-belt-level skills - "Buchecha" is humbled to be revered by one of the mixed martial artists he admires.

"I felt blessed to hear that from him because he's one of the MMA guys I look up to. So, when I discovered that he also looks up to me, it was like, 'Oh, my God, [I'm] honored,'" Almeida said.

Advertisement Advertisement

That admiration fuels him to chase success in MMA after establishing a legendary career in BJJ. So far, the Brazilian is doing well with a 3-0 record in ONE Championship, and none of his fights went past the first round.

Like de Ridder, Almeida was also motivated to spend some training time with "The Dutch Knight," which could help him in his bid to become one of the top contenders in the ONE heavyweight division.

"The training was excellent. It was amazing to train with him because he's coming from a grappling background, and you see how he used his jiu-jitsu," Almeida said.

"I want to use my jiu-jitsu as he used his in his fights in his career. So that was inspiring for me and a great opportunity. It was great for me, not just to train but to learn a lot with him."

Aside from the Almeida versus Grishenko fight, the main event of ONE Fight Night 1 will feature Adriano Moraes' defense of the ONE Flyweight World Championship in a rematch with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will also put the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line against British striker Liam Harrison in the co-main event.

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will compete in the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix against Savvas Michael. And former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty will face Amir Naseri on the main card.

Watch the lead card of ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on Disney+ Hotstar at 5:30 AM IST on Saturday (August 27) with the main card to follow at 7:30 AM IST. One can also purchase tickets to watch the fights live through this link.

Source: Media Release