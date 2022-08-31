ONE Fight Night 1: Marcus Almeida makes case as next ONE World Title Challenger

Singapore, August 31: Marcus Almeida has his eyes set on the ONE heavyweight world title after his first round finish of Kirill Grishenko at the ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson 2 event, which took place last week.

Fans are asking who should be next for Almeida after yet another spectacular first-round when he took on former ONE World Title challenger Grishenko at the event last Saturday (August 27) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The ADCC World Champion needed only 64 seconds to finish Grishenko with a heel hook submission. This victory was nearly a minute and a half shorter than his previous three finishes.

Following several outstanding wins in the Circle, the 32-year-old is eager for a chance at the ONE Heavyweight World Championship.

"Every victory is special. I think the last one was really special. Of course, it was the biggest challenge because [Grishenko] was in the number one seat in the heavyweight division. So it was a big challenge," Almeida said.

"[Grishenko] fought for the title, but he didn't win, right? So, of course, the champion is the champion because he got the job done. [They are] really tough guys, Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar.

"I can't wait for them to fight, and soon I'm going to have my chance to fight one of them. My time will come, eventually."

The 17-time BJJ World Champion has picked up an undefeated record of 4-0 within the Circle, alongside his hefty jiu-jitsu slate of 138-14-1.

Almeida has displayed his grappling skills in his performances but has also shown that he is capable of the striking side of MMA. In June, he knocked out Simon Carson during a heavy ground and pound at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen.

After a year of dominant performances, "Buchecha" has proven he is a significant threat in the heavyweight division and a worthy contender for the ONE World Title.

"I have just gotten my fourth victory, and now people start respecting me. Because a lot of people say, 'Oh, let's see when he fights. Yeah, let's see the next guy. Let's see the next guy.' I fought the toughest guys of the division already. I got the job done," Almeida said.

"Now I think people will start to respect me as an MMA fighter, not just a grappler. They saw that I can take a punch. I can punch back. I can kick. So, I think that's all about being an MMA fighter. And I'm proving that I am one. I'm here for a long time. I'm here to stay."

Arjan Bhullar was expected to defend the heavyweight title against Malykhin in the headliner of ONE 161, the next event in the ONE Championship calendar. But that bout has been cancelled after Bhullar revealed he had a surgery.

Source: Media Release