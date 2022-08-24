ONE Fight Night 1: Michael says temperamental Rodtang needs to keep emotions in check

Bengaluru, August 24: Savvas Michael has said tempermental ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon should keep his emotions in check when the pair clash in ONE Fight Night 1.

Michael dominated Amir Naseri in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals. "The Baby Face Killer" kept his cool throughout their match to coast to a unanimous decision win. It's the same approach he believes his upcoming opponent, Rodtang, should take in his fights.

"I see that when Rodtang gets angry, that's when he [makes] a lot of mistakes. He has some mental lapses when he tries to keep his composure and feels that he has to regain his A-game," Michael said.

"When he gets angry, he lets his emotions get in the way. Every fighter is vulnerable to that same problem. That's why I always tell you that whoever makes the first mistake loses. As for Rodtang, he loses his temper more than a lot of us."

Michael takes on "The Iron Man" at ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on Saturday (August 27) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The two will meet in the Grand Prix semifinals alongside fellow competitors Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Walter Goncalves.

The #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender is confident that he will avoid suffering the same fate as Jacob Smith, Rodtang's previous tournament opponent.

From the first bell, Smith fought bravely, taking a lot of punishment from Rodtang without doing much harm of his own. His efforts were in vain, though, as he lost the match unanimously.

Rodtang is undefeated under Muay Thai and kickboxing rules in the Circle and represents a significant challenge to this year's Grand Prix contenders.

However, "The Baby Face Killer" believes he will be able to put Rodtang down. After improving his fight record to 44-4 with his win over Naseri, the Cypriot was lauded worldwide.

British Muay Thai legend Liam "Hitman" Harrison was one such fan, singing praises for Michael. And the Petchyindee Academy's legion of fans continues to put their faith in the slick punching combos and ringcraft he displays.

"I'm not worried. I'm just excited to train and perform come fight day. It's my time to shine now, and I want to prove to the world that I'm one of the best," he said.

"I just want Rodtang to know that I believe in myself. I wouldn't have signed the contract if I didn't feel like I can beat him. Signing it means I come to win."

Watch all the action go down at ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 starting with the lead card at 5:30 AM IST followed by the main card at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday (August 27).

Source: Media Release