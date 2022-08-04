ONE Fight Night 1: Nong-O and Liam Harrison ready for all-out war

Bengaluru, August 4: ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Non-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harris are ready for an all-out war when the two heavy-handed strikers will face each other in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 1 on August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While British competitor Liam "Hitman" Harrison has momentum leading into his next fight, Nong-O warned his challenger not to get too cocky.

Although Nong-O maintains his respect for Harrison, he said in an Instagram video that "the Hitman is on my hit list." He also said: "Don't mistake my kindness for weakness. Once the cage is locked, there is no escape. I'm coming for blood."

The Thai World Champion has brought demise to every opponent he has faced inside the ONE Circle. He has won all eight fights in ONE, including six contests for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title. His three latest victories were knockouts, including his last defense against Felipe Lobo at ONE X.

However, Harrison is one tough customer, as proven by his latest victory over Muangthai PK.Saenchai. He bounced back from two knockdowns to complete a first-round knockout and earn a US$100,000 performance bonus. That victory put him on a three-fight winning streak and made him Nong-O's next challenger.

Now, the Bad Company representative is ready for the longtime ONE World Champion. He even replied to Nong-O's Instagram post with: "That makes 2 of us...BRING IT."

But while the battle line has been drawn, Nong-O maintains his respect for Harrison. He also admitted that he is a fan of "Hitman."

"It might seem ridiculous to say that my favorite Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer is Liam Harrison, my next challenger. I've been following him for quite a long time. I love his style. His fights are always exciting and fun to watch," the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai king said.

That's why Nong-O believes that their upcoming showdown at ONE Fight Night 1 will not go the distance. They will both go all out, which makes a knockout imminent.

Harrison also admires Nong-O, but the Englishman believes he can end the ONE World Champion's reign.

"If anyone could knock him out, it's me. Nobody he has fought with punches as I do. If I land clean on anyone in 4-ounce gloves, they will go," Harrison said.

Aside from the Nong-O vs. Harrison battle, the main event of ONE Fight Night 1 will feature the rematch between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes and mixed martial arts legend Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

Source: Media Release