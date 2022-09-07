ONE Fight Night 2: Chingiz Allazov has surprise in-store for Superbon

Bengaluru, September 7: It's a matchup that's been a long time coming - Chingiz Allazov will take on Superbon Singha Mawynn in a battle for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.

"Chinga" holds the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship, while Superbon is the featherweight division's reigning World Champion. The two will collide at ONE Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on September 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 29-year-old Allazov is determined to leave as the victor in their co-main event bout and promises show-stopping action that will catch his Thai opponent off guard.

"My last two or three fights, I have said I have a surprise for my opponents. My last fight with Sitthichai, I said, 'I have a surprise for him. I am not the same fighter I was before with him. I am another Chingiz Allazov.' Now, we have a good plan for Superbon," Allazov said.

"When I go to fight with Superbon, I want him to say after the first round, 'Oh, what happened? He has a lot of speed, a lot of power, a lot of things.'"

"Chinga" faces a difficult challenge in the World Champion who is undefeated in the Circle.

Superbon earned the featherweight belt in spectacular fashion with a second-round KO of Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan at ONE: FIRST STRIKE in October 2021. His most recent win came at Marat Grigorian's detriment, as the Thai brought home a unanimous decision after their fight at ONE X in March.

However, if anyone is prepared to battle Superbon, it's Allazov. He easily won the featherweight Grand Prix, scoring two first-round finishes.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter finished Samy Sana in the quarterfinals at ONE: FIRST STRIKE with a punch to the body in only 39 seconds. Only three months later in January 2022 he knocked out Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the semifinals with a left hook in under two minutes at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE.

Allazov's victory over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the Grand Prix finale at ONE X has been the crowning achievement of his career thus far. The two fought in 2014, with "The Killer Kid" leaving as the victor of their bout. This time, "Chinga" earned a hard-fought unanimous decision and the tournament's silver belt.

"Now I have the fight with Superbon, and Inshallah, I will take the belt. I will go to fight and I will go to victory. After that fight, maybe I will fight Grigorian, Petrosyan - all the fighters who want to fight with me," Allazov said.

"Now, my concentration is 100 percent on the fight. If he doesn't have the same focus, then I will kill him. The same for me, if I don't have focus, then I will have a problem."

