ONE Fight Night 2: Three reasons why Xiong Jing Nan could defeat Angela Lee again

For the seventh time, Xiong Jing Nan will defend her ONE Women's Strawweight World Title, this time against atomweight queen Angela Lee.

The pair will meet for the third time on October 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in the main event of ONE Fight Night 2, event scheduled during the ONE 161 weekend.

While Lee has proven to be an "Unstoppable" force in the stacked atomweight division, she will have a difficult challenge in her trilogy match with Xiong at strawweight.

That said, here's why Xiong could be victorious in this ONE World Title rubber match.

She's A Skilled Striker

"The Panda" got her start in boxing when she was only 18 years old. At one point, she represented the Chinese National Team in international competition.

With her forward pressure and a stamina that refuses to quit, Xiong is a tough competitor to face inside the Circle. She's made good use of these standup skills in her nine bouts under the ONE banner.

At ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE in January 2018, the Chinese superstar made history after knocking out Tiffany "No Chill" Teo to become not only the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion, but also the first-ever Chinese MMA World Champion.

Very Few Have Beaten Her

Xiong boasts a record of 17-2, with one of those losses coming by the hands of Lee in October 2019 at ONE: CENTURY PART I.

The 34-year-old is currently on a three-fight winning streak, having recently defeated Ayaka "Zombie" Miura, Michelle Nicolini, and Teo yet again. Her last three wins were all earned by unanimous decisions and highlighted "The Panda's" fearless heart.

Moreover, 10 of her 17 wins have come by knockouts, with an additional victory picked up by a submission finish.

"The Panda" Is Resilient In The Face Of Adversity

After her single loss in the Circle, Xiong ensured that she would never taste defeat again.

Since then, she has been on a tear through the strawweight roster. In her latest fight, the World Champion pushed "Zombie" for all five rounds at ONE: HEAVY HITTERS this past January, improving her organizational record to 8-1.

With her winning streak now restored, Xiong is unlikely to let Lee break it again.

Before ONE Fight Night 2 or ONE on Prime Video 2, catch all the action of ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai on Thursday, September 29, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.