ONE Fight Night 3: Five fights to make after ONE on Prime Video: Lineker vs. Andrade event

Bengaluru, October 30: ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade may now be in the history books, but fans are starting to consider what might be next for those who emerged victorious at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 22 October.

With that being said, now here is a look at some potential matchups to consider after the ONE Fight Night 3 (also known as ONE on Prime Video 3) event.

Fabricio Andrade Vs. John Lineker II

Unfortunately, there was no winner in the main event of ONE Fight Night 3, as the bout was declared a no contest due to an unintentional low blow from Andrade in round three that left Lineker unable to continue. As a result, the ONE Bantamweight World Title remains vacant.

Given how competitive the fight had been right up until the stoppage, and the lack of a solid conclusion, an immediate rematch between the Brazilian rivals makes a lot of sense.

Regian Eersel

ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel added the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title to his collection with a split-decision win over Thailand's Sinsamut Klinmee in a grueling affair.

While Sinsamut will likely feel that the split decision warrants an immediate rematch, Eersel might consider defending his kickboxing title in the meantime.

Advertisement

One opponent that put his hand up over the weekend was Moldova's Constantin Rusu. "The Lioncrusher" won a convincing unanimous decision over Islam Murtazaev.

The question mark will be whether Rusu's weight miss rules him out of contention. However, a win over Eersel's most recent kickboxing challenger will surely insert his name into the conversation.

Kade Ruotolo

Kade Ruotolo captured the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title with a heel hook submission win over four-time Sambo World Champion Uali Kurzhev at ONE Fight Night 3.

The 19-year-old has made no secret of his desire to compete in MMA and already has a win over Japanese legend Shinya Aoki under submission grappling rules.

Since Aoki ventured over to Ruotolo's preferred rule set, there has been some discussion as to whether the newly minted submission grappling champion might return the favor and cross into Aoki's world.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong

Sitthichai overcame a slow start to take a unanimous decision win over rising Moroccan star Mohammed Boutasaa on Saturday morning.

With ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn slated to face top-ranked Chingiz Allazov in December, it would make sense for third-ranked Sitthichai to take on second-ranked Marat Grigorian in what would be a trilogy match.

Sitthichai and Grigorian have split their two meetings prior to signing with ONE, but the trilogy could also serve as a title eliminator.

Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov announced himself to the ONE featherweight division, taking out second-ranked Kim Jae Woong via round one submission.

Gasanov then called out ONE Featherweight World Champion Tang Kai and second-ranked Gary Tonon post-fight, and the Tonon matchup would send tongues wagging.

Source: Media Release