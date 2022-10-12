ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade full card released

Singapore, October 12: Plenty of golden opportunities will be on the line at ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade on Saturday, October 22, at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The main event will feature ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker's first defense of his newly claimed title against fellow Brazilian Fabricio Andrade in what's expected to be the fight of the year.

Lineker enters this contest having won his last four fights, stopping all his opponents and living up to his "Hands of Stone" name along the way. Much more of the same will be expected of him when he defends his belt, which he won this past March after knocking out Bibiano Fernandes in the second round.

His first challenger brings a similar style to the Circle, so this fight has fans around the world buzzing. Andrade has taken an identical approach in his time with ONE, dismissing all three of his opponents by stoppage.

In the co-main event, ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel will look to make history against Sinsamut Klinmee when the two collide for the vacant ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship, a bid that could potentially see Eersel become a two-sport ONE World Champion.

Eersel has cruised past his competition in ONE Championship so far, having won all six of his bouts. The Netherlands native now looks to stamp his mark in a new sport when he faces Sinsamut.

Sinsamut is a strong adversary who has made light-work of his competitors. He has a 100 percent finishing rate in ONE, most recently having knocked off Liam Nolan just five seconds into round two of their July bout.

Earlier in the night, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix finalists Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon will clash for the silver belt and a shot at Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship sometime down the line.

ONE Fight Night 3 Full Card

Main Card

1. ONE Bantamweight World Championship Bout: John Lineker (c) vs. Fabricio Andrade

2. ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship Bout: Regian Eersel vs. Sinsamut Klinmee

3. ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Final Bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon

4. Featherweight Bout: Kim Jae Woong vs. Shamil Gasanov

5. Strawweight Bout: Jeremy Miado vs. Danial Williams

Lead Card

1. ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship Bout: Kade Ruotolo vs. Uali Kurzhev

2. Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Amir Naseri vs. Taiki Naito

3. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Asa Ten Pow vs. Mehdi Zatout

4. Atomweight Bout: Lea Bivins vs. Noelle Grandjean

Source: Media Release