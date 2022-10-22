ONE Fight Night 3 results: Eersel, Ruotolo win inaugural World Titles; Main event ends in No Contest

Kuala Lumpur, October 22: Two inaugural ONE World Champions were crowned and the main event saw an unfortunate ending in ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade which took place at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday (October 22).

The main event bout between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade for the ONE Bantamweight World Title ended in no-contest after former divisional king Lineker was hit by a knee to the groin and couldn't continue. With that result, the bantamweight throne remains empty.

In the co-main event of the 21 October spectacle, Regian Eersel defeated Sinsamut Klinmee to win the inaugural ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title. But not until a thrilling back-and-forth foray took place.

Sinsamut put up a valiant effort to capture the belt, but Eersel's experience in the championship fourth and fifth rounds ultimately pushed him to the split-decision win.

By winning the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai strap, Eersel became a double-champ, as he already holds the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title.

In the other co-main battle, Kade Ruotolo submitted Sambo World Champion Uali Kurzhev at 4:26 of the 10-minute round to become the inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion. Ruotolo also picked up a US$50,000 bonus for the finish.

Also on the main card, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong earned a decision win over Mohammed Boutasaa in a featherweight kickboxing bout, while Shamil Gasanov choked out Kim Jae Woong for a first-round submission win in a featherweight bout that opened the main card.

While the main card saw two submission stoppages, the lead card witnessed three stoppages in the form of TKOs Jeremy Miado, Mehdi Zatout and Noelle Grandjean finished their opponents. Also on the lead card, Taiki Naito earned a decision win over Amir Naseri.

ONE Fight Night 3 Results

Main Card

• ONE Bantamweight World Title Bout: John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade - declared a no contest in round three

• ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship Bout: Regian Eersel defeated Sinsamut Klinmee via split decision

• ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title Bout: Kade Ruotolo defeated Uali Kurzhev via submission (heel hook) at 4:26 of the 10-minute round

• Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong defeated Mohammed Boutasaa via unanimous decision

• Featherweight Bout: Shamil Gasanov defeated Kim Jae Woong via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:09 of round one

Lead Card

• Catchweight (127-pound) Bout: Jeremy Miado defeated Danial Williams via TKO at 0:31 of round three

• Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Taiki Naito defeated Amir Naseri via unanimous decision

• Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Mehdi Zatout defeated Asa Ten Pow via TKO at 3:00 of round one

• Catchweight (117-pound) Bout: Noelle Grandjean defeated Lea Bivins via TKO at 4:01 of round one