ONE Fight Night 3: Three key takeaways from ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs Andrade

ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade was another eventful night of action as the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, played host to three ONE World Title fights on October 22, and most of the undercard action was stacked with rising talent.

While the main event between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade ended in an unfortunate way, the two co-main event fights delivered as we saw two new champions being crowned.

Considering the incidents and results at ONE Fight Night 3, here are three things we learned from Saturday's event:

We Need To See Lineker Vs. Andrade Again

For as long as it lasted, the main event between Brazilians Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker was a thrilling contest. The vacant ONE Bantamweight World Title was on the line, due to the champion in Lineker missing weight, and sadly the belt still hasn't found a home.

Due to an accidental low blow from Andrade in round three, Lineker was unable to continue, and the bout was ruled a no contest. It was a back-and-forth fight up to that point, and while Andrade appeared to be doing more damage, the no contest robbed fans of a proper conclusion to the rivalry.

As such, a rematch is the logical next step, and there wouldn't be any complaints from the fans.

Kade Ruotolo Has No Ceiling

Given the talent that he has displayed thus far in the Circle, it is hard to believe that Kade Ruotolo is only 19 years old.

With a win over Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki already under his belt, Ruotolo added four-time Sambo World Champion Uali Kurzhev to his burgeoning resume with a heel hook submission win just over four minutes into his previous bout to earn the inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title.

Now eyeing a debut in MMA and with his prime still way off on the horizon, there is no telling where Ruotolo could go in his career.

Shamil Gasanov Makes A Statement

Undefeated Russian Shamil Gasanov came to ONE Championship with high expectations. The promotion wasted no time in throwing him into a fight second-ranked Kim Jae Woong, and "The Cobra" did not disappoint.

Gasanov made light work of a genuine contender in "The Fighting God," needing little more than two minutes to secure a rear-naked choke submission in the very first round.

Now ranked number five just one fight into his ONE career, Gasanov has put the featherweight division on notice.

