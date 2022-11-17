ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee Full Card, Date, Timings in IST, Telecast & Live Streaming Info

The ONE Championships begins it double dose of action this weekend with the fourth event on Prime Video in the form of ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee (also known as ONE on Prime Video 4), which will be headlined by two title bouts.

Ahead of the ONE 163 event which is scheduled for later in the day, the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore will host the ONE Championship in US prime time with the main and co-main events seeing fighters stepping up a division to try to add another ONE World Title to their collections.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 4, ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov will defend his title against ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee.

Meanwhile, the co-main will see ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon put his title on the line against ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri.

Also on the main card, Bibiano Fernandez faces Stephen Loman in a bantamweight bout after welterweights Cosmo Alexandre and Juan Cervantes collide in a Muay Thai contest, while Kevin Belingon meets Kim Jae Wong in the bantamweight main card opener.

The lead card opens with a lightweight Muay Thai bout as Liam Nolan meets Eddie Abasolo and closes with Jonathan Haggerty taking on Vladimir Kuzmin in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

The lead card also features a women's atomweight submission grappling bout as Danielle Kelly takes on Mariia Molchanova, and Ruslan Emilbek Uulu meets Isi Fitikefu in a welterweight MMA bout.

Here is a look at the card and telecast details for ONE Fight Night 4:

ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov Vs. Lee Card

Main Card

1. ONE Welterweight World Championship Bout: Kiamrian Abbasov (c) vs Christian Lee

2. ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship Bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs Joseph Lasiri

3. Bantamweight Bout: Bibiano Fernandez vs Stephen Loman

4. Welterweight Bout: Cosmo Alexandre vs Juan Cervantes

5. Bantamweight Bout: Kevin Belingon vs Kim Jae Woong

Lead Card

1. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Jonathan Haggerty vs Vladimir Kuzmin

2. Welterweight Bout: Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Isi Fitikefu

3. Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling Bout: Danielle Kelly vs. Mariia Molchanova

4. Lightweight Muay Thai Bout: Liam Nolan vs Eddie Abasolo

ONE Fight Night 4 Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on Saturday, November 19 via Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1, starting with the lead card at 6:30 AM IST followed by the main card at 8:30 AM IST.