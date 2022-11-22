ONE Fight Night 4: Christian Lee reacts on comeback win over Kiamrian Abbasov

Singapore, November 22: Christian Lee overcame another huge test this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee, and he took home the ONE Welterweight World Title for his trouble.

The ONE Lightweight World Champion survived an early scare from former welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov this past Saturday, November 19, to come back and score a heroic victory in the fourth round of their main event showdown.

Lee became a two-division ONE World Champion in the process, and he maintains that there is no secret to his success on the night.

"This was the toughest fight of my career. And Abbasov brought out the best in me. I feel like I brought out the best in him, and it was definitely not an easy fight. But with all the training and hard work that I put in, I was able to pull it off when the time came down to it," he reflected.

Abbasov dropped the new dual-champion with an enormous punch in the opening round inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, shaking him to his core and leaving him, seemingly, out on his feet.

But Lee worked his way back into the fight, leading to four rounds of intense back-and-forth, before bringing it home with punches and elbows in the fourth frame.

The extent of his recovery left the global fanbase speechless, but "The Warrior" makes it clear that one thing, in particular, motivates him to persevere when times are tough.

"Well aside from the training, which, of course, is what allows me the ability to keep pushing. I feel like what helped me to dig deep when I really had to was to go back to the reason why I fight," Lee said.

"I don't just fight for myself. I mean, I'm fighting for my family. I'm in there fighting to provide. So, there's not a second that I think about quitting when I'm in there. So as long as I still got a little bit of fight left in me, I'm going to keep pushing forward.

Now a two-division titleholder, the 25-year-old superstar will have double the number of challengers, meaning he may need to be twice as active.

Lee will undoubtedly step up to every opponent that comes his way. But for now, he's content to sit back and enjoy that he has achieved a long-held dream.

"It feels great. This was just such a big moment for me in my career, and I'm very glad that I was able to get this opportunity first of all. And then second, to capitalize on it and to win the title. So, it's a very big moment for me in my career. I'm just very happy - very relieved that it's all done, and the goal has been accomplished," he said.

Source: Media Release