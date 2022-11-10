ONE Fight Night 4: Confident Kevin Belingon looks to rebound against Kim Jae Woong

Singapore, November 10: Former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon wants get back among the wins when he faces South Korea's Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on November 19.

The Filipino superstar is in the midst of the longest losing streak of his career. Belingon will walk to the Circle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium looking to leave a four-fight skid behind him and kick off another title run.

"This is such an important fight for me, especially since it's been a while since I won. I'm a desperate man and I'm desperate for a win here. I want to break the curse, end that consecutive losing streak, and start a streak of my own," he said.

Belingon was on a seven-fight winning streak before losing his title to Bibiano Fernandes back in 2019 and, to be fair, his recent losses have been against some of the very best bantamweights on the roster, such as Fernandes and another former champion in John Lineker.

The 35-year-old has done some soul searching in his recent stretch and feels that he has pinpointed and rectified his biggest issues - confidence and preparation.

"I think looking back at my losses, my confidence was an issue. I feel like I'm more confident and decisive entering this fight, that's one thing that I'm looking at in this match. Even though I'll be facing a bigger opponent this time, my confidence is solid," Belingon said.

"Building confidence comes with preparation. I feel like I lacked preparation over my past fights. Now, I feel like I have sufficient time to prepare for this fight."

Belingon has not been handed an easy mark in his next fight, however, against Kim. "The Fighting God" is stepping down from featherweight, the division in which he was ranked #2 prior to his recent loss to Shamil Gasanov.

"The Silencer" is well aware of the dangers that Kim presents.

"Kim's striking is definitely his strength. His boxing is one of the things that is noteworthy, he's really strong. We've seen his previous fights, his punches have weight and can seriously hurt people," he said.

"I really have to watch out for his hands. He has legitimate power, and I can't relax."

With that in mind, Belingon believes that his own striking game is superior to that of his foe's.

"My advantage would also be my striking. I feel like my striking arsenal is more complete than his, just because of the fact that I can use my kicks effectively. This will also be his first time moving down to bantamweight, so I expect him to struggle for a bit and I think that will be a big advantage for me," he said.

Belingon is under no illusions as to his plight. The 35-year-old knows that he simply needs to win against Kim at ONE Fight Night 4, however that comes to pass.

One thing that the Team Lakay representative can predict, though, is something that we've come to appreciate about Belingon.

"Expect fireworks from this match. I know Kim Jae Woong isn't a pushover, so expect me to do everything to win and get back on track, whatever it takes," he said.

"If an opportunity to knock him out presents itself, I'll take it. If an opportunity to submit him presents itself, I'll take it. Anything that can make me get back to the winning track, I'll take it."

Source: Media Release