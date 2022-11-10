ONE Fight Night 4: Five reasons combat sports fans should not miss the return of Cosmo Alexandre

Singapore, November 10: After three-and-a-half years away from competition, knockout artist Cosmo Alexandre finally returns to the ONE Circle on November 19.

The Brazilian legend will face Juan Cervantes in a welterweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee in a bout set to open the main card with a bang at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Alexandre is always a crowd pleaser, and ONE Championship fans are rightfully excited to see "Good Boy" back in The Circle. Here are just five reasons why combat fans should not miss Alexandre's return at ONE Fight Night 4.

One-Punch Knockout Power

Alexandre is one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet. The Brazilian's last outing was one of his best displays of punching power yet.

Alexandre needed only 29-seconds and one-punch to dispose of American superstar Sage Northcutt in their MMA bout at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON back in 2019.

That right hand won't be the only weapon the 40-year-old brings to the fight, however. With almost 90 professional Muay Thai fights under his belt, Alexandre has all the tools. Not the least of which is some of the most vicious knees in the sport.

Muay Thai In 4-Ounce Gloves

Advertisement

Muay Thai bouts in ONE Championship are contested in 4-ounce gloves. That fact is bad news for anyone opposed to Alexandre, given his crushing win against Northcutt and experience in nine professional MMA bouts overall.

With eight wins under MMA rules, six of which have ended inside the distance, his power is proven in the smaller gloves.

A Worthy Opponent

Juan Cervantes is not coming to ONE Fight Night 4 to be another addition to Alexandre's highlight reel. Representing the U.K., Cervantes is a tall and versatile fighter who is not afraid to exchange in the pocket.

The 35-year-old will be a more-than-willing dance partner for Alexandre. The flying knee is Cervantes' weapon of choice, adding an intriguing layer to the potential exchanges between the pair.

Trains Under Boxing's Finest

"Good Boy" hasn't been sitting idle during his time away from competition. Alexandre has employed the help of legendary boxing coach Pedro Diaz, who has coached Boxing World Champions such as Miguel Cotto and Guillermo Rigondeaux.

The Brazilian superstar will be keen to show off his improved boxing on 19 November, a tantalizing thought for ONE fans.

Championship Pedigree

Holding career records of 69-19-1 in Muay Thai and 8-1 in MMA, Alexandre has captured a swathe of prestigious Muay Thai and kickboxing titles.

Having travelled the world and tested himself against the very best strikers on the planet, Alexandre brings a world of experience and veteran ringcraft every time he steps into The Circle. Expect 19 November to be no different.

Source: Media Release